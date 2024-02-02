DMK starts negotiations talks with MNM ?

CHENNAI:With seat-sharing talks going on full-swing in DMK ahead of Lok Sabha polls, reports suggest actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM is keen to contest from Chennai South and Coimbatore constituencies under the DMK-led alliance.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kamal would contest from either of the seats.

The ruling DMK, which is the alliance leader of INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, has started seat-sharing talks with alliance partners, including the Congress, Left parties and others.

It is noteworthy that Chennai South is now represented by DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian besides CPM old-timer PR Natarajan representing Coimbatore constituency.

The final call on the alliance and seat negotiations will be taken by Kamal after meeting party functionaries from these two constituencies in a few days time.