Begin typing your search...

DMK starts negotiations talks with MNM ?

If reports are to be believed, Kamal himself could take the field from one of these seats.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Feb 2024 8:58 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-02 09:01:54.0  )
DMK starts negotiations talks with MNM ?
X

MK Stalin; Kamal Hasan

CHENNAI:With seat-sharing talks going on full-swing in DMK ahead of Lok Sabha polls, reports suggest actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM is keen to contest from Chennai South and Coimbatore constituencies under the DMK-led alliance.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kamal would contest from either of the seats.

The ruling DMK, which is the alliance leader of INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, has started seat-sharing talks with alliance partners, including the Congress, Left parties and others.

It is noteworthy that Chennai South is now represented by DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian besides CPM old-timer PR Natarajan representing Coimbatore constituency.

The final call on the alliance and seat negotiations will be taken by Kamal after meeting party functionaries from these two constituencies in a few days time.

Lok Sabha electionKamal HaasanMNMDMK
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X