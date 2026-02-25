DMK stalled construction of AIIMS Madurai: BJP leader Annamalai

Addressing a gathering in Karur, Annamalai claimed that after the DMK assumed power, it took nearly a year to grant permission for felling trees at the project site.

"After the DMK came to power, there was a delay of nearly one year in granting permission to cut trees required for the construction work of AIIMS Madurai. The ruling party neither executes projects efficiently nor allows others to do so," Annamalai claimed.

He added, "Use the upcoming Assembly election as an opportunity for change. Support the National Democratic Alliance and vote to make Edappadi K Palaniswami the Chief Minister."

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to elections this year. In the 2021 polls, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats.

A major development was the DMDK joining the DMK alliance, which is led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.