DMK staging drama of getting NEET exemption, says Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the DMK, which failed to exert enough pressure on the Centre to scrap NEET, is just enacting a drama of eliminating the exam for medical admissions.

Addressing the media, after paying condolence to the grieving family of Punitha (19) in Edappadi taluk, who ended her life unable to get medical admission due to poor marks in NEET, the leader of the opposition said many lives of students have been lost because of fake claims by DMK to abolish the exam.

“Students like Punitha, who believed that NEET would be scrapped, have ended their lives in disappointment. It was during the Congress-led UPA regime, of which DMK was a key constituent, NEET was introduced. A notification was issued in 2010, when DMK MP Gandhiselvan was the Minister of State for Health. Now, the DMK is enacting a drama of abolition after bringing the exam,” he said.