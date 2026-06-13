DMK sole arch-rival, party can fight reels with reels: Edappadi

As part of the AIADMK's constituency-wise review meetings on its performance in the last Assembly election, Palaniswami held detailed discussions with office-bearers from the Kancheepuram Assembly constituency at the party headquarters, MGR Maaligai, in Royapettah.

According to party sources, he spent nearly three hours meeting with district-and constituency-level functionaries to understand the reasons for the party's defeat in Kancheepuram. He later addressed the gathering for about 20 minutes, outlining the party's future strategy.

During the meeting, Palaniswami reportedly told cadres that TVK was not AIADMK's real political opponent and maintained that the DMK remained the party's primary electoral rival.