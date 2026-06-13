DMK sole arch-rival, party can fight reels with reels: Edappadi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday told party functionaries that the ruling TVK was not the party's principal political adversary and reiterated that the DMK remained AIADMK's main rival, while stressing the need for a stronger social media presence to improve the party's electoral prospects.
As part of the AIADMK's constituency-wise review meetings on its performance in the last Assembly election, Palaniswami held detailed discussions with office-bearers from the Kancheepuram Assembly constituency at the party headquarters, MGR Maaligai, in Royapettah.
According to party sources, he spent nearly three hours meeting with district-and constituency-level functionaries to understand the reasons for the party's defeat in Kancheepuram. He later addressed the gathering for about 20 minutes, outlining the party's future strategy.
During the meeting, Palaniswami reportedly told cadres that TVK was not AIADMK's real political opponent and maintained that the DMK remained the party's primary electoral rival.
What helped TVK achieve electoral success through social media can also be used effectively by AIADMK in the future. Cadre must expose the ruling government's shortcomings in real time
Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary
Highlighting the growing importance of digital campaigning, he said AIADMK should make effective use of social media platforms, including Instagram reels and other online channels, to counter the ruling government and communicate its shortcomings to the public in real time.
"What helped TVK achieve electoral success through social media can also be used effectively by AIADMK in the future," he is learnt to have told party functionaries.
Several district office-bearers reportedly informed Palaniswami that the party's inability to effectively manage and respond on social media platforms was one of the major reasons for its electoral setback. They also claimed that AIADMK had lost momentum during the final three days before polling.
Functionaries urged the leadership to establish a dedicated "war room" to coordinate digital outreach, campaign messaging and rapid responses on social media. Palaniswami assured them that the proposal would be considered and necessary steps taken.
Party leaders expressed confidence that the current political situation would not remain permanent and said AIADMK would be well placed to return to power in future elections through stronger grassroots mobilisation and a more effective digital strategy.