DMK slashes Congress share to 22 seats; March 3 deadline

Responding to reports that the Congress was also holding discussions with actor Vijay’s TVK, Selvaperunthagai denied the speculation and reiterated that Congress remains committed to the DMK alliance.

Chodankar said the discussions had proceeded positively and that the next round of talks would be held in two or three days. He declined to comment on questions related to power-sharing arrangements.

On Saturday evening, the DMK signed seat-sharing agreements with the Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, allocating two Assembly seats each. The IUML, which contested three seats in 2021, has been asked to reduce one seat to accommodate new allies.