DMK slams AIADMK for asking state govt to not appeal against Kallakurichi hooch case transfer to CBI

CHENNAI: The DMK on Thursday strongly criticised AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for asking the state government to not approach the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's ruling, transferring to CBI the probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, and said it was him who rushed to the apex court against a verdict on transfer of a case to the central agency.

DMK leader RS Bharathi said that in 2018, when his party filed a petition in the Madras High Court over alleged corruption in the Highways Department under the AIADMK regime to the tune of about Rs 4,800 crore, the court ordered a CBI investigation.

"We had not sought a probe by the CBI, but the court directed that...it was Palaniswami who obtained a stay from the Supreme Court against CBI investigating him," Bharathi, DMK Organisation secretary and former MP told reporters here.

Bharathi was the petitioner in that case. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister from 2017 to 2021. During the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami had also held the Highways portfolio. When that case later came up for hearing in the apex court, the DMK leader said that his party made a submission that it had no objection to Palaniswami's plea against CBI probe. The ruling party leader hinted that making a demand for a CBI probe had not been a preferred option of his party.

Taking a veiled swipe against the CBI, he wondered the outcome of a High Court-directed CBI probe, into the seizure of Rs 570 crore stacked in a container lorry ahead of the state Assembly election in 2016 at Tirupur.

"The AIADMK was in power at that time; late J Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister. Election officials seized the cash and the DMK went to the high court. Today, we are in the year 2024, did the CBI open investigation? Only you have to inform the people after checking with concerned officials. In order to show the way the CBI investigates, you do not need any other example," he alleged.

The central agency to this day has not identified the person to whom the crores of rupees in cash belongs (which was found in the truck) and it did not take steps to do that. "This is the CBI's investigation."

Stoutly defending the action taken by the state government on the Kallakurichi issue, which he said includes swift arrest of culprits, Bharathi reiterated that it was only Palaniswami who approached the apex court against the High court order transferring a case of alleged corruption to CBI.

The Madras High Court on November 20 transferred to CBI, the investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case, in which 67 people died after consuming illicit liquor. Law Minister

S Regupathy said Chief Minister M K Stalin would take a decision on preferring an appeal before the Supreme Court against the High Court ruling and added that the state government had the right to appeal. The state's CB-CID probe was in the correct direction and the government had proof to support its case, the minister said.

The AIADMK, which filed the petition, welcomed the court ruling and said that it was a victory for its continued fight for justice.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami, quoting a Tamil saying, said that the DMK regime must not file an appeal against the high court verdict if it had done nothing wrong on this issue.

The CBI had filed a closure report in 2017 in the Madras High Court on the Rs 570 crore cash seizure and it was reportedly a matter of cash transfer by public sector giant SBI from Coimbatore to Visakhapatnam.