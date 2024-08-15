DMK should not be in power for 'Viksit' Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said for a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu, then there should be no DMK rule in Tamil Nadu.

Delivering his Independence Day address at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Annamalai said the state of Tamil Nadu should get everything for all people of all castes and religions.

“Tamil Nadu should regain its glory and it should travel on the path of development. Patriotism should spread in this Dravidian heartland. If a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu is to come, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rule must be eradicated from the Tamil land,” he said while addressing cadres after inaugurating the two-wheeler rally with national flags on the occasion of I-day celebrations.

Exuding confidence, the saffron party leader said in 2026 the BJP-led alliance would form the government in Tamil Nadu and hoist the national flag at the Fort St George.

Lauding Narendra Modi’s rule, the former IPS officer said India has had a detour in the last 10 years of Modi-led NDA regime.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that 140 crore people of India should fight and give us a Viksit Bharat. He also said it is our duty to implement laws that include all people regardless of religion. The PM also spoke about the need for 'One Nation..One Election',” Annamalai said, adding that the youth needs a major change in India to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Responding to the question of Kushboo’s resignation, Annamalai said Kushboo returned to do constructive politics for the welfare of the people.

Earlier, BJP national in-charge for Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon and other BJP functionaries conducted bike rallies carrying the national flag in order to celebrate the 78th Independence day.

BJP leaders Kesava Vinayagam, H Raja, VP Duraisamy and Kushboo were present on the occasion.