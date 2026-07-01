DMK sets up panel to steer party rejig

The committee will recommend uniform structural reforms across all levels of the party as part of what Stalin described as a process of organisational renewal and reconstruction aimed at addressing past shortcomings and reconnecting with the public.

The committee includes SS Sivasankar, Tamilarasi Ravikumar, MM Abdulla, I Paranthamen, S Murasoli, Ezhilan Naganathan and SKP Karuna. Stalin said he had initiated a comprehensive review immediately after the Assembly election results by constituting 19 field study teams comprising 38 members