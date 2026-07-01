DMK sets up panel to steer party rejig

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday constituted a 10-member organisational restructuring advisory committee comprising senior party leaders, including Thangam Thennarasu, Geetha Jeevan and AR Chakrapani, to recommend sweeping changes to the party’s organisational structure from the branch level to the party headquarters following an extensive post-election review.
The committee will recommend uniform structural reforms across all levels of the party as part of what Stalin described as a process of organisational renewal and reconstruction aimed at addressing past shortcomings and reconnecting with the public.
The committee includes SS Sivasankar, Tamilarasi Ravikumar, MM Abdulla, I Paranthamen, S Murasoli, Ezhilan Naganathan and SKP Karuna. Stalin said he had initiated a comprehensive review immediately after the Assembly election results by constituting 19 field study teams comprising 38 members