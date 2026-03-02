DMK sets tonight deadline for Congress as Rajya Sabha deadline looms

Sources in the party said it had conveyed its offer one Rajya Sabha seat and 25 Assembly seats to the Congress in the first round of talks on February 28. The Congress has sought 39 Assembly seats and two RS seats. In the 2021 Assembly polls, it was given 25 seats.

“If there is no response within the deadline, we will have no option but to go ahead with our candidates,” a senior DMK leader said.

The biennial elections to six Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled for March 16. With 132 MLAs in the Assembly, the DMK is in a position to secure four seats on its own. The AIADMK can elect two.