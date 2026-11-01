DMK sets 3-day deadline for redrawing 110 organisational districts

CHENNAI: The DMK is accelerating its organisational restructuring ahead of internal elections, bypolls, and local body polls, with the party leadership planning to appoint 110 district-level in-charges and directing functionaries to submit revised grassroots organisational structures within three days, party sources said.
The leadership has reportedly rejected requests from some incumbent district secretaries to raise the upper age limit for the post from 70 to 75 years.
The party had fixed 70 years as the maximum age for district secretaries as part of a broader organisational overhaul that also introduced age ceilings and a two-term limit for several positions. The reforms aimed to facilitate generational change and create opportunities for younger functionaries.
The move follows internal consultations to implement the party's decision to expand the number of organisational districts from 77 to 110. The restructuring committee met with senior leaders on Sunday, after which party functionaries said the leadership sought to expedite the exercise.
As part of the process, district-level functionaries have been asked to redraw the existing organisational units, covering unions, wards, town panchayats and party areas, and submit their proposals to the headquarters within three days.
Party sources said the leadership also decided to refer the proposed divisions to a party-independent committee for scrutiny if it detected discrepancies or irregularities during the restructuring exercise.