DMK sets 3-day deadline for redrawing 110 organisational districts

The leadership has reportedly rejected requests from some incumbent district secretaries to raise the upper age limit for the post from 70 to 75 years.

The party had fixed 70 years as the maximum age for district secretaries as part of a broader organisational overhaul that also introduced age ceilings and a two-term limit for several positions. The reforms aimed to facilitate generational change and create opportunities for younger functionaries.

The move follows internal consultations to implement the party's decision to expand the number of organisational districts from 77 to 110. The restructuring committee met with senior leaders on Sunday, after which party functionaries said the leadership sought to expedite the exercise.