DMK seniors sidelined to give Udhayanidhi Stalin Deputy CM post, says Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday called the DMK a ‘family party’ over speculation that state sports and youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin was being elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

“When there are many senior leaders and ministers in the DMK, why aren't they given the post of Deputy Chief Minister? Because the DMK is a family party and it’s a family rule. As Udhayanidhi is the grandson of late M Karunanidhi and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, plans are afoot to bestow him with the post of Deputy Chief Minister. But it’s not so in AIADMK,” he said, while addressing the media in Salem.

Terming Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent visit to an ‘Amma’ canteen in Chennai a drama, Palaniswami questioned why he did not inspect any of the 664 Amma canteens established by the AIADMK to provide subsidized and nutritious cost to poor people, in the last three years.

“Of the 407 ‘Amma’ canteens established in Chennai, the DMK closed 19 canteens,” the AIADMK leader said.

Reiterating his criticism over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said that 595 murders have occurred in 200 days. “Tamil Nadu has become a murder city as police have not been not given complete freedom to function. Ganja (marijuana) is easily available near schools and colleges. Corruption has become rampant in all departments,” the opposition leader alleged.