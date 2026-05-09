DMK senior leaders oppose move to support AIADMK-led government

Sources said senior party figures, including deputy general secretary I Periyasami, and MPs Kanimozhi and A Raja, told the leadership that any move to back the AIADMK would dilute the party's ideology and political identity.

Reacting to reports of a possible DMK-AIADMK understanding, Kanimozhi termed them as speculation and declined to comment directly. "I cannot react to speculation. What the AIADMK says, I cannot respond to that," she told reporters.

On the issue of government formation in Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi said, "It is the people's mandate, and in a democracy that is the most important thing," a remark political observers interpreted as an indirect signal towards supporting the TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the election.