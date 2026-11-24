CHENNAI: Intensifying its offensive against the ruling TVK government over an alleged Rs 5 crore bribe offer for a key post, the DMK has moved Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, seeking prior sanction to probe School Education Minister Rajmohan for corruption and demanding that he be kept out of any decision-making process on the complaint.
DMK Legal Wing Joint Secretary and former Egmore MLA I Paranthamen submitted separate representations to the Governor and Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Monday, invoking Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and seeking approval for an independent inquiry into the alleged bribery attempt involving the chairmanship of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Manram.
The controversy erupted after Rajmohan, addressing the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations at the Government Museum in Egmore on November 1, disclosed that an individual had allegedly offered him Rs 5 crore to secure the post for a candidate. He identified A Layola Mani, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, as the intermediary who had brought the proposal to him. The post was subsequently given to folk artiste Pushpavanam Kuppusaamy.
Paranthamen had lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on November 2, seeking registration of an FIR and a comprehensive investigation. In his latest representation, he said no FIR had been registered and no action had been communicated to him.
Seeking an inquiry under Sections 8 and 12 of the anti-corruption law, with Section 7A cited as an alternative, he also sought scrutiny of Mani's alleged role and the identity of the person behind the offer. He further referred to relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning abetment and criminal conspiracy.
Flagging a potential conflict of interest, Paranthamen urged the Governor to ensure that the minister had no role in processing or deciding the complaint. He also sought the immediate preservation of the original, unedited video of the November 1 speech and related electronic records. He urged the authorities to conduct an independent, time-bound examination of the allegations in the public interest.