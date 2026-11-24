Paranthamen had lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on November 2, seeking registration of an FIR and a comprehensive investigation. In his latest representation, he said no FIR had been registered and no action had been communicated to him.

Seeking an inquiry under Sections 8 and 12 of the anti-corruption law, with Section 7A cited as an alternative, he also sought scrutiny of Mani's alleged role and the identity of the person behind the offer. He further referred to relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning abetment and criminal conspiracy.

Flagging a potential conflict of interest, Paranthamen urged the Governor to ensure that the minister had no role in processing or deciding the complaint. He also sought the immediate preservation of the original, unedited video of the November 1 speech and related electronic records. He urged the authorities to conduct an independent, time-bound examination of the allegations in the public interest.