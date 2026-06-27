DMK seeks clarification on proposal to include caste details in student ID cards

CHENNAI: DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday questioned the state government's reported proposal to include caste details in identity cards to be issued to school students and sought a detailed clarification from the School Education Department.
In a post on X, Anbil Mahesh asked whether the government was planning to issue student identity cards containing caste-related information and questioned the necessity of including such details alongside information like blood group and Aadhaar number.
Questions need for caste details
"Is it really essential to record caste identity along with details such as blood group and Aadhaar number?" he asked. He said caste certificate details are generally required only when students avail benefits related to reservation and the government's social justice policies. He urged the School Education Minister to provide a detailed explanation regarding the purpose of including caste information in the proposed identity cards.
The issue comes days after Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K A Sengottaiyan announced on Friday that the state government would issue identity cards to school students across Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said the initiative would be implemented in phases, beginning with students of Classes 10 and 12. He said the cards would contain key information such as the student's address, blood group, contact number, identification numbers and caste certificate particulars. The minister said the move was being implemented in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Following Sengottaiyan's remarks, questions have been raised over the inclusion of caste-related details in the cards. Anbil Mahesh said the government should clarify whether such information is necessary in a student identity card and explain the rationale behind the proposal, given the sensitivity of caste-related issues and the state's long-standing commitment to social justice policies.