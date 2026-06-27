DMK seeks clarification on proposal to include caste details in student ID cards

Minister's announcement sparks debate

The issue comes days after Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K A Sengottaiyan announced on Friday that the state government would issue identity cards to school students across Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said the initiative would be implemented in phases, beginning with students of Classes 10 and 12. He said the cards would contain key information such as the student's address, blood group, contact number, identification numbers and caste certificate particulars. The minister said the move was being implemented in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.