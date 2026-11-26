CHENNAI: DMK former MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, State Medical Wing Secretary and spokesperson of the DMK, has filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged sexual harassment of a Kallakurichi senior woman officer by a TVK MLA.
In her petition, she stated that State authorities, including the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, had been aware of the allegations for nearly four months but failed to initiate criminal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
She stated that the case involved examining the conduct and records of the Chief Secretary's office, the Home Department, the Chief Minister's Office, ministers, and senior police officers. A State police officer could not be expected to investigate the conduct of their own superiors and the political executive or seize their records. Only an independent central agency, monitored by a retired judge of the Madras High Court, could ensure a fair, impartial, and effective investigation, she contended.
She further submitted that on November 12, 2026, the DMK had lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking the immediate registration of an FIR against the MLA. However, no FIR was registered based on the complaint, and the party was not informed of any action taken. The party had sought only a fair, independent and comprehensive investigation to establish the truth, she said.
The petitioner contended that, given the alleged cover-up by the State, the investigation involved two aspects: the allegation of sexual harassment against the ruling party MLA and the reasons for the failure to initiate criminal action between July 31, 2026, and November 24, 2026.
She sought an inquiry into who received the information, who decided to treat the matter as a party issue, whether the woman officer was discouraged or pressured not to lodge a complaint, and why the State informed the Madras High Court on November 23, 2026, that she had not made any representation.
She further submitted that the crucial evidence, including WhatsApp messages and metadata, the MLA's mobile phones, call detail records, location data, CCTV footage, visitor registers and official communications from July 31, 2026, onwards, was electronic and perishable. She apprehended that the evidence could be lost or tampered with unless an independent agency secured it immediately.
The petitioner alleged that the State had covered up the matter for 116 days, from July 31 to November 24, 2026, and that the highest levels of the State administration, including the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, under whose control the State Police functioned, were responsible for the inaction.
She expressed apprehension that the State Police could not conduct a fair investigation, as the Madras High Court had ensured the registration of the case. She also feared that electronic evidence could be tampered with and witnesses influenced, particularly as the MLA belonged to the ruling party and senior government officials had commented on the allegations even before the investigation began.
Contending that an independent investigation was necessary to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice, she sought a direction to the DGP, the Superintendent of Police, Kallakurichi, and the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Kallakurichi, to transfer the investigation into the FIR registered on the woman officer's complaint, along with the DMK's complaint dated November 12, 2026, to the CBI.
She has also sought a direction to the CBI to take over and complete the investigation under the monitoring of a retired Judge of the Madras High Court.
Further, she has sought an interim direction to stay all further investigation by the State Police in the FIR, except for steps necessary to secure and preserve the evidence. She has also sought a direction to the DGP to ensure that all evidence, including electronic evidence and official records, is preserved intact.
The matter is expected to be listed shortly.