In her petition, she stated that State authorities, including the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, had been aware of the allegations for nearly four months but failed to initiate criminal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

She stated that the case involved examining the conduct and records of the Chief Secretary's office, the Home Department, the Chief Minister's Office, ministers, and senior police officers. A State police officer could not be expected to investigate the conduct of their own superiors and the political executive or seize their records. Only an independent central agency, monitored by a retired judge of the Madras High Court, could ensure a fair, impartial, and effective investigation, she contended.

She further submitted that on November 12, 2026, the DMK had lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking the immediate registration of an FIR against the MLA. However, no FIR was registered based on the complaint, and the party was not informed of any action taken. The party had sought only a fair, independent and comprehensive investigation to establish the truth, she said.

The petitioner contended that, given the alleged cover-up by the State, the investigation involved two aspects: the allegation of sexual harassment against the ruling party MLA and the reasons for the failure to initiate criminal action between July 31, 2026, and November 24, 2026.