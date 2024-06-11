DMK sacks minister K S Masthan from party post; Gautham Sigamani appointed in-charge of Villupuram south unit

CHENNAI: In the first organisational shake-up in the party since the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the ruling DMK on Tuesday sacked a sitting minister from his party post and appointed the son of a regional satrap as the in-charge of a party district after he was denied an MP ticket.

According to a release issued by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, former Kallakurichi MP P Gautham Sigamani, son of DMK deputy general secretary and former education minister K Ponmudi, has been appointed as the in-charge of the party’s Villupuram south district unit, owing to the recent demise of the former party secretary and Vikravandi MLA N Pugalendhi.

On the other hand, state minorities welfare minister K S Masthaan has been relieved of the Villupuram north district secretary post.

Meanwhile, Dr P Sekar of Tindivanam has been appointed as the in-charge of Villupuram north party district, replacing minister K S Masthan.

Although the DMK general secretary did not state a reason for Masthan’s downsizing in the party, it has been learnt that the minister was found wanting in terms of contribution made during the Lok Sabha electioneering process.

Gautham Sigamani’s appointment is perceived as a balancing act by the high command which has attempted to placate Ponmudi who was briefly sulking after the high command overlooked his son Gautham Sigamani for the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat owing to an ongoing Enforcement Directorate investigation against the father-son duo in an illegal sand mining case.

The DMK had successfully fielded a nondescript union secretary Malaiarasan, who was also picked at the behest of Ponmudi, in Kallakurichi. Malairarasan trumped former AIADMK MLA R Kumaraguru by 53,784 votes.

Kallakurichi was also among the few seats the DMK alliance did not win by a relatively big margin.

Meanwhile, Duraimurugan has instructed party functionaries in both districts to cooperate and work along with Gowthasigamani and Dr Sekar.