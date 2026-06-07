DMK sabotage led to Congress defeat in TN Assembly polls, alleges Manickam Tagore

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that DMK workers carried out "internal sabotage" in Congress-contested constituencies in the Assembly election, contributing to the party's defeat.
Addressing reporters in Sivakasi after attending the wedding of Congress functionary Sheikh, Tagore claimed that a committee appointed by the Congress had found evidence of DMK cadre working against Congress candidates in constituencies where the party lost.
"During the review of constituencies where Congress candidates were defeated, it came to our notice that DMK workers had engaged in internal sabotage. In Sivakasi, we had no chance of losing, but we were defeated because of such activities," he said.
He further alleged that the Congress suffered a major setback because of its alliance with the DMK and claimed that the party could consider aligning with TVK in future elections.
Tagore also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging that he was responsible for the DMK's electoral defeat. He further accused the DMK of having "surrendered" to the BJP and made allegations regarding corruption during the DMK government's tenure.
The Congress MP also targeted Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman, accusing him of making remarks against Congress. He challenged Seeman to accept his demand that Udhayanidhi resign from his post before he would resign as an MP, in response to charges that the Congress leader won from DMK support and criticising the same party.
On the BJP, Tagore said people in Tamil Nadu had rejected the party and alleged that efforts were being made to expand its presence in the State through former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.
He also expressed concern over the condition of the AIADMK, blaming party leaders, including Edappadi K Palaniswami and former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, for its decline.
Referring to the INDIA bloc, he said the DMK's recent statement regarding the alliance had made him "happy".