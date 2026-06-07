DMK sabotage led to Congress defeat in TN Assembly polls, alleges Manickam Tagore

Addressing reporters in Sivakasi after attending the wedding of Congress functionary Sheikh, Tagore claimed that a committee appointed by the Congress had found evidence of DMK cadre working against Congress candidates in constituencies where the party lost.

"During the review of constituencies where Congress candidates were defeated, it came to our notice that DMK workers had engaged in internal sabotage. In Sivakasi, we had no chance of losing, but we were defeated because of such activities," he said.