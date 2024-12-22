DMK resolutions condemn Amit Shah’s Ambedkar remarks, ONOE Bill

CHENNAI: The executive committee meeting held at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Sunday morning chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin adopted a resolution condemning Home Minister Amit Shah's allegedly defamatory comments on BR Ambedkar.

Along with condemning the Centre’s push for ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, the committee also called for cancellation of tungsten mining project lease in Madurai.

The meeting saw participation from senior DMK leaders, including general secretary Duraimurugan, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, treasurer TR Baalu, principal secretary KN Nehru, organising secretary RS Bharathi, MP Kanimozhi, and other party functionaries.

About 1,000 functionaries attended the executive meeting.