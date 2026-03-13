DMK removes student wing secretary R Rajiv Gandhi

CHENNAI: In a sudden development ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election, the ruling DMK has removed R Rajiv Gandhi from the post of party student wing secretary and appointed him as joint secretary of the propaganda wing.
According to party sources, Rajiv Gandhi has been eyeing the Coimbatore (South) Assembly constituency and has been carrying out preliminary political work in the constituency, which is considered a stronghold of the AIADMK–BJP alliance.
However, the reshuffle in his party post has raised questions within political circles about whether the DMK leadership will field him from the Coimbatore (South) constituency in the upcoming election or not.