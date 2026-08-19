DMK regime tainted PWD, all scams will be exposed with a White Paper, says minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Public Works and Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna said his department would release a white paper detailing tenders issued during the DMK regime.
He alleged that, according to newspaper reports, the department had been portrayed as a “corruption department” during the previous regime.
During the discussion on the demands for grants for the Public Works and Highways Department in the Assembly, DMK member EV Velu said the Schedule of Rates (SoR) was prepared in the Public Works Department based on the recommendations of a committee headed by the Finance Secretary and subsequently released by the department.
He said no single minister could decide the SoR, which forms the basis for quoting tenders for every project. Replying to him, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the TVK-led government had called for retenders for 20 projects, resulting in savings of 20 per cent to 36 per cent compared with the previous government’s rates.
“The government has followed last year’s SoR. Owing to this, the excess amount is deposited in the government exchequer,” the Minister said. He said the department had decided to release a white paper on tender data during the DMK regime.