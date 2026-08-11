DMK regime gave more incentive for sugarcane, says R Rajendran

In a statement, Rajendran said the State government had provided a special incentive of Rs 192.50 per tonne during the 2020-21 crushing season, Rs 195 per tonne in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Rs 215 per tonne in 2023-24, and Rs 349 per tonne in 2024-25.

He termed the reports completely incorrect, saying that the special incentive had been increased by only Rs 156 over the past five years and that providing more than Rs 134 per tonne in a single year was unprecedented.