DMK reaches out to OPS, Ramadoss ahead of Assembly polls

CHENNAI: Aiming to consolidate support across regions and communities and to leave no political space untapped before the polls, the ruling DMK is understood to be holding discussions with leaders sidelined in rival camps, including former chief minister O Panneerselvam and S Ramadoss.
Sources said the DMK leadership is exploring possibilities of securing the support of both leaders, even though their parties are aligned with the NDA at present.
According to sources, senior DMK leaders recently held a telephonic conversation with PMK founder Ramadoss. While he reportedly did not spell out his position clearly, the DMK is said to be maintaining the communication channels open.
The party is also understood to have informally suggested that he consider charting an independent course rather than joining the NDA.
The DMK has reportedly reached out to expelled AIADMK leader Panneerselvam. Sources indicated that discussions have been ongoing.
A recent meeting between Panneerselvam and Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly lobby has further fuelled speculation about possible political realignments.