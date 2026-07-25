DMK re-inducts provocative orator Gudiyattam Kumaran

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday (July 25) revoked the suspension of its controversial speaker Gudiyatham Kumaran, who had been vocal against the TVK and its president, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accepting his apology and withdrawing the disciplinary action initiated against him.
In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said the party leadership had decided to reinstate Kumaran after considering his apology.
Kumaran had earlier been suspended following his speeches and conduct, which the party said were in violation of its discipline and organisational norms.
The disciplinary action was initiated after his remarks and behaviour drew criticism and sparked controversy on social media.
The DMK's Propaganda Wing deputy secretary remained vocal against TVK and Vijay even after the suspension.
The move is seen as the party's move to build a team of stage orators who could attack and try to expose TVK and Chief Minister Vijay.
Similarly, the party's controversial stage orator, Sivaji Krishnamurthy, was suspended for making controversial remarks and later reinducted, delivering a speech at a DMK public meeting recently.