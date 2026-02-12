DMK rattled by Vijay’s popularity, says TVK on whistle ban at stadium

CHENNAI: The fledgling TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, targeted the ruling DMK dispensation over the controversial ban on ‘whistle’ at Chepauk stadium and claimed that the Dravidian major was getting rattled by the increasing popularity of the party.
Chepauk falls under the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni assembly constituency in the city, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Taking a strong exception to the ban at the MA Chidambaram cricket stadium, Chepuak, during the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, a TVK leader claimed the police enforced the ban on carrying or blowing whistles at the stadium.
Fans who eagerly went to the stadium on February 8 to watch the T20 World Cup were asked by the security and police to hand over their whistles before entering the stadium.
Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) never restricted the use of whistles, yet the police had banned them, the leader said, “This only showed the extent to which the DMK was rattled by the TVK’s popularity.”
Refuting the charge, a DMK senior leader said, “Vijay and his party leaders needlessly targeted the Chief Minister and are trying to create an impression that they were emerging popular, which in reality is not the truth.”
Initially, the TNCA clarified that it did not impose the restriction, but later pointed out that the ICC guidelines prohibited whistles, vuvuzelas, and megaphones for the tournament. On Sunday, the fans were greatly disappointed when the police frisked them.
