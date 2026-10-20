DMK questions TVK govt’s claim of lower borrowings, alleges slowdown in capital spending

In a statement, he demanded that the government disclose its capital expenditure during April-September, spending on new infrastructure projects and outstanding payments for works initiated under the previous DMK regime.

The State’s borrowings through government securities fell to Rs 40,500 crore in the first half of 2026-27 from Rs 51,300 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the government.

Thangam Thennarasu said the previous DMK government had allocated Rs 57,231 crore for capital expenditure in its 2025-26 Budget. According to provisional monthly accounts of the Comptroller and Auditor General, Rs 13,002.22 crore was spent on capital projects, including metro rail, between April and September 2025.