DMK protests fishers’ arrest by Lankan Navy

MADURAI: Condemning the frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, the DMK cadre of Ramanathapuram district along with scores of fishermen lodged a protest in Rameswaram on Sunday.

While addressing the protestors R.S. Bharathi, DMK organising secretary, who took part in the agitation, said earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that there would be no arrests of TN fishermen, who would also be protected from attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy once the BJP came to power. But on the contrary, as many as 3,076 TN fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy over the last ten years now.

Further, criticising, he said Modi was not concerned about the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen, who have been arrested often, and never raised his voice, but at the same time Modi got teary eyed when people in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh had problems.

When the Congress led UPA government was at the Centre, fishing boats would also be released along with the TN fishermen from Sri Lankan custody. But now, the Sri Lankan government takes possession of the seized TN fishing boats. Despite mounting pressure on Sri Lanka by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the release of boats, which are their entire livelihood, it’s largely ignored by the Union Government.

Moreover, Bharathi termed CM Stalin as ‘Meenavargalin Nanban’ recalling the fishermen conference held at Mandapam in August last year when offered welfare measures to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the best interest of the fishing community.