DMK projects confidence, yet keeps alliance door open

"If they are with us, we will work with them. If they are not, we will move forward without them. If they oppose us, we are prepared to face them politically, " Bharathi said.

He maintained that the DMK was not concerned about allies leaving the front and claimed the party retained considerable organisational strength on its own. According to him, even if isolated politically, the DMK would remain capable of contesting all 234 Assembly constituencies and forming a government.