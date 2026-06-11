DMK projects confidence, yet keeps alliance door open

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Thursday asserted that the party possesses sufficient strength to face elections independently and said it would continue its political journey regardless of whether former allies remained with the party or not.
Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, Bharathi said remarks made by CPI state secretary R Veerapandian should not be interpreted as a permanent break in ties, noting that the Left parties had worked with the DMK-led alliance for over a decade. He thanked the Communist parties for their cooperation during that period and said they had maintained friendly relations with the DMK on several occasions.
"If they are with us, we will work with them. If they are not, we will move forward without them. If they oppose us, we are prepared to face them politically, " Bharathi said.
He maintained that the DMK was not concerned about allies leaving the front and claimed the party retained considerable organisational strength on its own. According to him, even if isolated politically, the DMK would remain capable of contesting all 234 Assembly constituencies and forming a government.