DMK principal secretary KN Nehru's veiled dig at Vijay's 'indoor' politics

CHENNAI: In a veiled attack on TVK chief actor Vijay, Municipal Administration Minister and DMK principal secretary KN Nehru on Friday said leaders who “prefer to keep themselves indoors” cannot succeed in politics, claiming that people will neither trust nor support them.

Responding to criticism of the government, apparently also the one made by actor Vijay, Nehru said several people were in the habit of making false allegations.

In a veiled dig at Vijay, he said, “A few new leaders in the Tamil Nadu politics” stay at home and issue criticisms instead of engaging with the public. “In politics, you must step out and meet people.

Otherwise, they will never trust or back you,” he said.

Nehru added that the DMK had earned goodwill across Tamil Nadu through its development projects and expressed confidence that the party would sweep all four constituencies in Ariyalur and Perambalur. He also announced that a statue of Karunanidhi would be installed at the upcoming Arivalayam.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Kalaignar Arivalayam at the DMK district headquarters building in Ariyalur, Nehru recalled that late party patriarch M Karunanidhi had envisioned DMK offices in every district and that the wish was now being fulfilled across the State.

He said Chief Minister MK Stalin has been providing clean governance and implementing welfare schemes despite the Union government “failing to release the State’s rightful dues.” “For the past five years, the Chief Minister has elevated the State to a remarkable position,” he said.