DMK president Stalin thanks leaders, cadres for concern over his health

In a statement, Stalin said he was taking rest at home as advised by doctors and that previously scheduled programmes had been postponed. He said a new date for the Mupperum Vizha, which was postponed on the instructions of the party general secretary, would be announced later.

Stalin said leaders of various political parties and movements in Tamil Nadu, as well as his friends from the film industry, had contacted his office and enquired about his health. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the affection and concern shown not only by leaders of alliance parties but also by leaders of other parties and movements.

He said he would continue to take rest at home for another two or three days as advised by doctors.

Stalin also said he was happy to see the various programmes organised by DMK cadres on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder Anna on Tuesday.