DMK president Stalin played key role in implementing SIR, accuses TN Minister Aadhav

In a statement, State minister and TVK's General Secretary to Election Management Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the DMK deployed around seven lakh party functionaries and supporters, including Booth Level Agents, during the SIR exercise.



He claimed that the DMK had access to voter data and alleged that the exercise disproportionately affected young voters and women considered likely to support the TVK. He also accused the DMK of using the exercise to protect its own electoral interests.

Aadhav said the party had opposed the SIR process from the time it was first announced in Bihar and had challenged the exercise legally. He alleged that nearly 97 lakh voters were initially removed from Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls, with around 27 lakh subsequently restored, leaving approximately 74 lakh voters deleted from the final list.