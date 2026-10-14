DMK president Stalin played key role in implementing SIR, accuses TN Minister Aadhav

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has accused DMK president MK Stalin of playing a key role in implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the ruling party had publicly opposed the exercise while implementing it on the ground.
In a statement, State minister and TVK's General Secretary to Election Management Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the DMK deployed around seven lakh party functionaries and supporters, including Booth Level Agents, during the SIR exercise.
He claimed that the DMK had access to voter data and alleged that the exercise disproportionately affected young voters and women considered likely to support the TVK. He also accused the DMK of using the exercise to protect its own electoral interests.
Aadhav said the party had opposed the SIR process from the time it was first announced in Bihar and had challenged the exercise legally. He alleged that nearly 97 lakh voters were initially removed from Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls, with around 27 lakh subsequently restored, leaving approximately 74 lakh voters deleted from the final list.
He claimed that, without the SIR exercise, it could have won 160 constituencies instead of the 108 it secured. He also cited Stalin's February 21 speech at a DMK booth-level function, in which he reportedly credited party-level agents with helping prevent voter deletions in Tamil Nadu.
Accusing the DMK of hypocrisy over electoral reforms, he said it would release evidence of alleged irregularities at an appropriate time.