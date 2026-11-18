Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday, Stalin said the Congress leadership had contacted his personal assistant to invite him to the book launch function. He added that he had conveyed his wishes to Sonia Gandhi through a letter.



Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had launched her memoir titled "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in New Delhi on Monday. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay participated in the event and was seated next to Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.



Replying to a question about the DMK's demand for convening an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue, Stalin alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was unaware of the issue and was ignoring it.