DMK president Stalin condemns detention of protesters in Delhi

In a statement, Stalin questioned the BJP-led Union government over the continued detention of protesters and asked how many people it could detain and how many young voices it could silence.

He said that detaining more young people would not suppress dissent but could prompt more ordinary citizens without political affiliations to take to the streets and demonstrate the power of the people.

Stalin criticised the Union government for its handling of the protests, asserting that the voices of young people and ordinary citizens should not be silenced through detention.