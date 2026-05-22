DMK poll review panel likely to submit final report by month-end

CHENNAI: The post-poll review panel constituted by the DMK is expected to submit its final assessment report by the end of this month after completing its constituency-wise field study across the state.
The Party had asked the panel to submit the report by June 5. DMK president MK Stalin had constituted the committee to conduct detailed ground-level assessments in all 234 Assembly constituencies.
Stalin had said the committee members were being sent as representatives of the party headquarters to understand the views and sentiments of grassroots cadre and local functionaries.
The review panel has been interacting with district-level leaders, booth agents and party workers to gather feedback regarding organisational issues, campaign strategy and reasons for the electoral defeat.
The findings of the committee are expected to form the basis for major organisational changes and corrective measures within the party ahead of future elections.