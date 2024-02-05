DMK poll committee completes consultation with LS functionaries

CHENNAI: The DMK poll coordination committee on Monday completed its fortnight-long exhaustive consultation with the functionaries of all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

The committee, according to a communique from the DMK headquarters, has elicited the views of 3,405 persons, including 617 women functionaries of the party regarding the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

The committee comprising ministers K N Nehru, E V Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and party's Organizing Secretary R S Bharathi, held consultation with functionaries and elected representatives of all the LS seats at the rate of four seats per day in two session daily at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

Though the consultations were purely internal and aimed at studying the pulse of the party units and assessing the political ground reality in each constituency, the exercise has also been a cause of concern in the INDIA bloc in the State.

DMK district units visibly expressed their discomfiture at some of their allies repeatedly 'snatching' away their seats and contributing to the disgruntlement in the DMK units in respective districts.

Though such heartburns between allies were common during the seat sharing negotiations between allies, the exercise comprehensively undertaken by the ruling DMK this election season has upset some allies.

More than seats, the DMK district units had also objected to the candidature of a few alliance MPs in seats like Sivagangai, Karur and even Madurai.