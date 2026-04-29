DMK plays down exit polls, confident of 200+

Party organising secretary RS Bharathi said the party was relying on its “achievements and welfare schemes” to translate into votes. “We began our electoral work a year in advance and have conducted micro-level assessments after polling. The trend clearly points to a massive victory,” he said, even as some of the exit polls predicted a big win for new entrant Vijay's TVK.

Responding to queries about TVK's performance, Bharathi said the new entrant may secure a share of the vote but is unlikely to make a significant electoral breakthrough. “TVK may get some votes, but it will not translate into a comprehensive victory,” he said.