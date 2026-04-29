DMK plays down exit polls, confident of 200+

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday played down predictions made by exit polls and exuded confidence of securing a sweeping mandate of over 200 seats in the Assembly election, citing favourable polling patterns and its governance record.
Party organising secretary RS Bharathi said the party was relying on its “achievements and welfare schemes” to translate into votes. “We began our electoral work a year in advance and have conducted micro-level assessments after polling. The trend clearly points to a massive victory,” he said, even as some of the exit polls predicted a big win for new entrant Vijay's TVK.
Responding to queries about TVK's performance, Bharathi said the new entrant may secure a share of the vote but is unlikely to make a significant electoral breakthrough. “TVK may get some votes, but it will not translate into a comprehensive victory,” he said.
The DMK leader added that any minor losses for the party could arise in constituencies contested by alliance partners due to symbol-related factors, but maintained that it would not make any big dent in the alliance's overall chances.
The confidence comes in the backdrop of exit polls, with parties across the spectrum making competing claims ahead of the counting of votes on May 4.