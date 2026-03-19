DMK playing language politics to divert from issues, says Tamilisai; calls NDA truly secular

CHENNAI: BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday accused the DMK of stoking divisive language politics to deflect attention from governance failures, asserting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alone represents true secularism.
Reacting to the Chief Minister’s Ugadi greetings, she said, “Even while conveying festival wishes, he is creating divisions and bringing in Hindi. This is not Tamil culture.” She alleged that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi were diluting Tamil identity.
On the Keeladi excavations, she said the ruling party was claiming credit despite pressure from the Opposition. “When you were in power, you could not secure due respect for Tamil and Tamils in Uttar Pradesh,” she added.
Referring to anti-Hindi protests, she said, “One person has lost his life. I express my condolences. Hindi should not be used as a last political weapon.”
Accusing the DMK of ignoring basic civic issues, she said the party was attempting to turn the election into an emotional campaign. “If you keep escalating this INDIA bloc narrative, your own base will collapse,” she said, calling the ruling front a slave alliance.
She also criticised selective outrage over crimes against women and dismissed queries on O Panneerselvam, saying she did not wish to give him importance.
On alliances, she said, “We are not a communal party. The NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is truly secular