DMK playing language politics to divert from issues, says Tamilisai; calls NDA truly secular

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s Ugadi greetings, she said, “Even while conveying festival wishes, he is creating divisions and bringing in Hindi. This is not Tamil culture.” She alleged that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi were diluting Tamil identity.

On the Keeladi excavations, she said the ruling party was claiming credit despite pressure from the Opposition. “When you were in power, you could not secure due respect for Tamil and Tamils in Uttar Pradesh,” she added.