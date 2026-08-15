DMK plans to appoint women, youth as district secretaries

The DMK currently has 78 district secretaries, of whom former minister P Geetha Jeevan, the district secretary of Thoothukudi, is the only woman. She is also the daughter of N Periasamy, a party strongman in southern Tamil Nadu.

"Except Geetha Jeevan, there is no woman district secretary in the party. The party also does not have young faces as district secretaries. In Chennai which has six district secretaries, for instance, most of them are old faces. Now the party has decided to shakeup the mid-level leadership in Chennai and neighbouring districts, where the party performed poorly in the recently concluded election," party sources told DT Next.