DMK plans rousing reception to CM Stalin during Delta tour

TIRUCHY: The ruling DMK has planned a rousing reception to Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is arriving in Tiruchy on Thursday for a scheduled visits in the Delta region on Friday.

Already, the Tiruchy district administration on Wednesday announced restriction on operating drones in the routes of CM’s convoy.

Speaking to reporters, Minister KN Nehru said, the Chief Minister has scheduled to inspect the ongoing desilt works in the Delta region on Friday for which he will reach Tiruchy on Thursday and a rousing reception has been planned for the Chief Minister.

On Friday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit three spots in Thanjavur and inspect the desilt works. Subsequently, he will visit the digging process of Koozhayaru en route to Poondi and will reach Pullambadi where he will inspect the ongoing works at Nandiyaru.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchy district administration banned the operation of drones in the district ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit. Collector M Pradeep Kumar, in an official statement said that the flying of drones and other objects are banned in the route of the convoy of the Chief Minister in the district on Thursday and Friday. Serious action would be initiated against those who violate the order, said the statement.

Earlier, Ministers Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 1.08 crore to the beneficiaries in a function organised by the district administration.