DMK plans mega show of strength in Delta booth agents meeting

TIRUCHY: The ruling DMK in Delta region has planned a show of strength in the meeting called for more than 13,000 booth agents from across the districts in Tiruchy on July 26 and Minister KN Nehru inspected the venue of the meeting here on Friday.

Tagged as a training programme for DMK booth incharges, the event has been planned at Tiruchy on next Wednesday in which the booth incharges persons would be given training about the election process and their responsibility during the election. Minister Nehru has been entrusted to oversee the arrangements. A sprawling 11 acres of land has been identified at Ramji Nagar in Tiruchy-Dindigul Road where around 13,000 booth agents from the districts like Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore West and East, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur North, Central and South, Tiruchy South, Central and North, Pudukkottai South and North would participate.

According to a senior leader, the training programme and the new enrolment for the party membership was decided in the district secretaries meeting held on March 22 at the party headquarters presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The meeting also decided to divide the entire Tamil Nadu into five zones with the appointment of booth agents and incharge persons and to conduct a one-day training programme for the booth agents.

“Accordingly, the Delta region which comprises 15 DMK districts would organise a meeting on July 26 and the Chief Minister has scheduled to give a talk to the elected party members at around 5 pm on the day,” said the senior leader. He also said that the membership drive in DMK is on the fast track mode and now the DMK has over two crore members, he said.