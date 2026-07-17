DMK plans 50% Gen Z share in party posts to blunt Vijay factor

The rejig is part of the outcome of its introspection exercise. The party's restructuring committee, comprising senior leaders and former Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, P Geetha Jeevan, Chakrapani and SS Sivasankar, is currently working on the new organisational framework.

"Considering the changed political scenario in the State, the party has decided to attract more young cadres and Gen Z. Without disturbing the roles of the existing senior office-bearers, an equal number of new posts will be created and allotted to younger functionaries under the proposed 50:50 formula," a party source said.