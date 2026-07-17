DMK plans 50% Gen Z share in party posts to blunt Vijay factor

CHENNAI: The DMK is set to undertake a major organisational restructuring by adopting a 50:50 formula for allocating party posts, with the aim of giving greater representation to Gen Z members and Youth Wing functionaries while retaining senior leaders in key positions.
The rejig is part of the outcome of its introspection exercise. The party's restructuring committee, comprising senior leaders and former Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, P Geetha Jeevan, Chakrapani and SS Sivasankar, is currently working on the new organisational framework.
"Considering the changed political scenario in the State, the party has decided to attract more young cadres and Gen Z. Without disturbing the roles of the existing senior office-bearers, an equal number of new posts will be created and allotted to younger functionaries under the proposed 50:50 formula," a party source said.
The poll introspection committee is referring to the changed political scenario, urging a major rejig of the party and is planning to submit its recommendation to party chief MK Stalin soon
As part of the exercise, the party is expected to expand its organisational structure by increasing the number of district and zonal units. The existing number of organisational units is likely to increase from around 75 to nearly 120, according to party sources. The Youth Wing, headed by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, is also expected to receive greater representation in the revamped party structure.
The restructuring committee is also expected to recommend the re-demarcation of party districts and the reorganisation of the party's various wings. In addition, its recommendations are likely to include restructuring several internal committees, including the election management committee, establishing a permanent election management mechanism, and establishing a think tank to provide policy inputs and strategic recommendations to the party leadership.
The reorganisation is likely to be announced after Udhayanidhi returns from London. He is expected to arrive in Chennai on Saturday, after which the proposals will be placed before DMK president MK Stalin for approval, with a formal announcement to follow.