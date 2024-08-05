DMK picks Ranganayaki as a candidate for Coimbatore Mayoral election

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has chosen R Ranhanayaki as its mayoral candidate for Coimbatore Corporation, election for which will be held on August 6.

Ranhanayaki, the councillor of Ward 29 of the Corporation, was chosen during a meeting chaired by senior leaders and ministers KN Nehru and S Muthusamy.

The election was necessitated by the resignation of A Kalpana, the former Mayor of Coimbatore, who was forced to step down after facing opposition from within the party.

In the 2022 urban local body elections, the DMK alliance swept the polls, winning 96 out of the 100 wards in Coimbatore Corporation. Kalpana, the councilor of Ward 19, was subsequently elected as the Mayor. She became the sixth Mayor and the first woman Mayor of Coimbatore.

However, for the past few months, DMK councillors themselves expressed their dissatisfaction with Mayor Kalpana. Many of them reached out to the party leadership raising several issues, including her alleged attitude towards the ward members and officials.

After the party high command initiated an inquiry, Kalpana submitted her resignation.

A day ago, the party picked Kittu Ramakrishnan as the candidate for Tirunelveli Corporation. Even in that case, the change was brought about by internal squabbles.

Interestingly, though there is internal strife in Kancheepuram, too, it was handled by the party by taking the disgruntled councillors to a resort in Mahabalipuram, thus making them stay away from the council meet that was scheduled to take up a no-confidence motion against the Mayor.