CHENNAI: Wasting no time in making its move for the Erode Erode byelection to be held on February 5, the ruling DMK, barely a few hours after getting state Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai to announce the forfeiture of the seat, announced VC Chandrakumar as its candidate.

Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin announced the decision to field the party's deputy propaganda secretary VC Chandrakumar for the seat and said the decision to field a DMK candidate was taken in consultation with the Congress. Chandrakumar was elected to the Assembly from the same constituency in 2011 on a DMDK ticket. Much later, when he failed to retain his seat, Chandrakumar joined the DMK.

CPM announces support

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said his party has extended support for the DMK candidate in the bypoll. After meeting CM Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday evening, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said his party will work for the victory of the DMK candidate.

Will you contest '26 polls?

State PWD minister EV Velu criticised the AIADMK decision to boycott the February 5 bypoll and sarcastically wondered if the party led by Edappadi K Palaniswami would contest the 2026 Assembly poll at least.

Remarking that coward Palaniswami has fled from the poll fray to avoid being called '11 (poll) loss Palaniswami', minister Velu said EPS has staged the bypoll boycott drama to avoid affecting the vote bank of his ‘master’ BJP in the bypoll.