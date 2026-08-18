DMK party man dies from injuries from attack a month ago

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old DMK functionary, who was attacked with weapons by a three-member gang in Tondiarpet last month, succumbed to his injuries at Government Stanley Hospital on Monday. Following his death, the RK Nagar police altered the case to murder. The trio, who attacked the man, were booked on attempt to murder charges.
The deceased, Raja of Netaji Nagar in Tondiarpet, was the deputy ward secretary of DMK’s 38th ward.
On July 13, Raja was standing near his house when the three men attacked him with sickles and fled. He was rescued by passersby and admitted to Stanley Hospital in a critical condition.
Based on a complaint, Police arrested three persons- Ganesan (44), Ranjith (33) and Abinesh (18), all from the same locality, in connection with the attack. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused had a previous enmity with Raja and had allegedly plotted the attack following a dispute. The three were subsequently produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.