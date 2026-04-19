DMK opposed delimitation bill, not women's welfare, says Kanimozhi

Campaigning across the Delta region for the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidates, Kanimozhi noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been claiming that DMK and its allies blocked the passing of the women’s reservation bill in the parliament, and the AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, put forth a similar stand. “This was a delimitation bill in the name of a women's reservation bill, and so we opposed it and succeeded in it," she stressed.



She pointed out that the DMK had been fighting for women’s reservation in the parliament from the times of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the Chief Minister MK Stalin continued the fight. “DMK even organised a protest in Delhi for passing the women's bill, but the BJP failed to pay attention to our demands for the past 12 years. Now, they have tabled the delimitation bill linked with the women’s bill and shed crocodile tears for failure," he said.