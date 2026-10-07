DMK objects to trilingual medicine covers in TN hospitals; minister says similar package approved during previous regime

Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj also said that a similar packaging was approved during the previous DMK regime.

Officials at the government hospitals in Coimbatore and Karur moved swiftly to halt the distribution of trilingual medicine covers, printed in Tamil, English and Hindi, following the controversy.

The row erupted after packaging bearing dosage instructions in Tamil, English, and Hindi reached patients at state-run medical facilities, drawing sharp criticism from the DMK.

DMK leader and former minister TRB Rajaa shared photographs showing the medicine covers distributed at the Karur facility, accusing authorities of covertly enforcing the three-language policy within the public healthcare network.