DMK objects to implead J Jayavardhan of AIADMK to implead in new secretariat case

CHENNAI: DMK vehemently objected before the Madras High Court (MHC) to implead former Member of Parliament (MP) J Jayavardhan of AIADMK in the appeal connected to alleged irregularities in the construction of new secretariat - assembly complex.

The State, now headed by DMK moved the MHC to withdraw the appeal filed by the then government lead by AIADMK, challenging the court's order quashing the government order to probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of new secretariat at Omandurar government estate.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted the preliminary report of the inquiry done in the complaint registered by Jayavardhan in 2018, in a sealed cover in compliance with the court's order. The PP also submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) closed the complaint given by Jayavardhan.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari appeared for Jayavardhan submitted that the DVAC has not investigated his client's complaint genuinely and State is only showing it's interest to withdraw the appeal. Further, he sought to implead his client in the case.

Objecting to the submission the senior counsel P Wilson appeared for DMK president MK Stalin and contended that Jayavardhan's submission is not needed in the case, as the State has decided to withdraw the appeal.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman appeared for the State submitted that there is not ground to implead Jayavaradhan in the case.

After all the submission the bench adjusted the matter on February 1 for further hearing.

During the DMK regime in 2006-2011, a new extravagant secretariat building was constructed in Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai.

The successor government led by the AIADMK had alleged irregularities in the construction of the new Secretariat and set up an inquiry commission chaired by retired Justice Ragupathi to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Subsequently, the DMK moved the MHC challenging this commission and the MHC ordered the dissolution of the commission. Further, the MHC ordered to hand over the collected evidence by the commission to the DVAC and directed to take action if any irregularities were found.

However, the DMK once again went to the MHC to quash the government order allowing them to probe into the investigation. The MHC also quashed the government order. Challenging this order, the AIADMK filed appeal petitions in the MHC. While those appeal petitions are still pending in the MHC, Jayavardhan filed a new petition to initiate the DVAC investigation in the complaint given by him in 2018 against DMK alleging irregularities in the construction of new secretariat at Omandurar government estate.

Further, he also sought to implead him in the main appeal.