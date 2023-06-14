DMK not afraid of BJP's intimidation: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ma. Subramanian, EV Velu and others arrived at the Omandurar government hospital to check upon the health of Minister Senthilbalaji on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin said, "Minister Senthilbalaji is fine. This is a revenge move by the BJP. The DMK government will not be afraid of these threats and intimidation. We will meet the cases against him according to the law."

Senthilbalaji complained of chest pain and was taken to Omandarur Government hospital, after being arrested by ED sleuths in the early hours of Wednesday. Arrest came after 18 hours of search operation at his house on Greenways road. The case is linked to job-for-cash scam in transport department, which happened when he was transport minister in AIADMK regime during 2011-16. He was arrested under the provisions of prevention of money laundering act.

While Senthil Balaji is admitted to the hospital, the raid has been completed in his room at the Secretariat. Officers raided the Minister's room for more than 10 hours. It is reported that three bags of documents were taken from his room.