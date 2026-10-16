DMK: New CMs can't erase Mudhalvan

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday alleged that the name of the State government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme had been concealed on a computer desk at the newly inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, accusing the ruling party of attempting to erase the DMK government's achievements.
In a statement, Stalin said the move to cover the name was an attempt to hide something that could not be erased, comparing it to trying to block the sun with one's palm.
He said that the word 'Mudhalvan' continued to remind people of him, even after another person became Chief Minister, reflecting the success of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.
Stalin criticised the ruling establishment, alleging that it was uncomfortable with intellectual and scientific pursuits. He expressed confidence that the libraries established and books published during the DMK regime would help overcome ignorance.
Describing Periyar Arivulagam as a potential landmark for Coimbatore, Stalin urged residents to visit the facility regularly and bring their relatives and friends, just as they had visited Semmozhi Poonga, another project opened during the DMK government.
Stalin criticised the ruling establishment as a group with no connection to intellectual pursuits and an aversion to an enlightened society. He asserted that its rule would end and expressed confidence that the libraries established and books published during the DMK regime would help bring about that change.