DMK: New CMs can't erase Mudhalvan

In a statement, Stalin said the move to cover the name was an attempt to hide something that could not be erased, comparing it to trying to block the sun with one's palm.

He said that the word 'Mudhalvan' continued to remind people of him, even after another person became Chief Minister, reflecting the success of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Stalin criticised the ruling establishment, alleging that it was uncomfortable with intellectual and scientific pursuits. He expressed confidence that the libraries established and books published during the DMK regime would help overcome ignorance.