DMK names candidate for July 10 Vikravandi bypoll

CHENNAI: The DMK on Tuesday announced its candidate for the July 10 Vikravandi bypoll.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced “Annoyer” Siva, secretary of the party’s Agricultural labourers wing, as the party candidate for Vikravandi where by poll was necessitated by the demise of party district secretary Pugalendi.

The bye-election to Vikravandi Assembly constituency, which was necessitated by the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhendi, will be held on July 10, announced the Election Commission of India on Monday.

Vikravandi is the third Assembly constituency to witness bypolls after the last general election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 2021. The first was Erode East after the death of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa on January 4, 2023. In the bypoll that ensued, his father and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan emerged victorious.

With Online Desk inputs.