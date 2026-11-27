Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, he said the BJP-led Union government is trying to introduce and pass the bill during the upcoming Parliament session.

Recalling the DMK's role in opposing the legislation during its previous attempt, Thirumavalavan said the party had played a significant role in preventing its passage. “People expect the DMK to take the lead once again and ensure that the bill is defeated,” he said.

Warning of the possible implications of the proposed delimitation exercise, he said its passage could pave the way for measures such as the imposition of President's Rule and the implementation of 'One Nation, One Election'. “It would also enable the BJP to advance and fulfil the RSS agenda,” he alleged.