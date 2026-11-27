COIMBATORE: VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday urged the DMK to once again try to defeat the proposed delimitation bill in Parliament.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, he said the BJP-led Union government is trying to introduce and pass the bill during the upcoming Parliament session.
Recalling the DMK's role in opposing the legislation during its previous attempt, Thirumavalavan said the party had played a significant role in preventing its passage. “People expect the DMK to take the lead once again and ensure that the bill is defeated,” he said.
Warning of the possible implications of the proposed delimitation exercise, he said its passage could pave the way for measures such as the imposition of President's Rule and the implementation of 'One Nation, One Election'. “It would also enable the BJP to advance and fulfil the RSS agenda,” he alleged.
Calling for retaining the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats without any increase for the next 25 years, Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of exploiting the Congress's political weakness to undermine the nation. “The Congress and the INDIA bloc should remain united to defeat the Sangh Parivar forces. The BJP is pursuing a political strategy to retain power at the Centre even by securing victories in five States,” he said.
Thirumavalavan said he would participate in a statewide protest at Chengalpattu on Saturday against the proposed delimitation exercise and demand proportional representation based on population.